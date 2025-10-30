Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Another organ transport via Bengaluru Metro: Pair of lungs and heart travel 33 kms for transplant

The 30–33 kilometre journey took 61 minutes despite the weekday rush hour, according to the hospital.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 11:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 11:21 IST
India NewsBengaluruSparsh HospitalYeshwanthpurBommasandralung transplantation

Follow us on :

Follow Us