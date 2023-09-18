Applications invited for scholarships

The students, who have completed PUC, degree, post-graduation or other courses, and want to pursue their education further can apply for scholarship for the year 2023-24. Interested may apply to Krishik Sarvodaya Foundation, No 15, 2nd stage, Golf Avenue Road, Kodihalli, Bengaluru - 560008. The last date to submit applications is Sept 31. For details, call 080-25202299 or visit website www.ksfkarnataka.com, a press release said.