Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Applications invited for scholarships

The students, who have completed PUC, degree, post-graduation or other courses, and want to pursue their education further can apply for scholarship for the year 2023-24.
Last Updated 17 September 2023, 21:18 IST

Follow Us

Krishik Sarvodaya Foundation, Bengaluru, has invited applications from students of economically weaker sections, from rural areas for scholarships.

The students, who have completed PUC, degree, post-graduation or other courses, and want to pursue their education further can apply for scholarship for the year 2023-24. Interested may apply to Krishik Sarvodaya Foundation, No 15, 2nd stage, Golf Avenue Road, Kodihalli, Bengaluru - 560008. The last date to submit applications is Sept 31. For details, call 080-25202299 or visit website www.ksfkarnataka.com, a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 September 2023, 21:18 IST)
Bengaluruscholarship

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT