Artists welcome renovation of Venkatappa Art Gallery

The Venkatappa Art Gallery, the 48-year-old Bengaluru landmark located on Kasturba Road, is set to receive a facelift (see box). The main structure will remain intact but the renovation will involve a general refurbishment of the entire space and its facilities, including washrooms and elevators. The project is estimated to cost Rs 8.5 crore. Bengaluru-based artists have welcomed the move, a collaboration between the Karnataka government and the real estate company, Brigade Group.
Artists speak
Artist Suresh Kumar stresses the importance of adapting the space for contemporary art practices. He also highlights the need for a professional curator with knowledge of contemporary art. “I hope the gallery provides a platform not only for Bengaluru artists, but also for artists from across Karnataka,” he says.
Amid concerns regarding the ownership of the space, veteran artist S G Vasudev explained that the gallery will continue to be under the control of the government. “Previously, the state government had signed an MoU with a private organisation for 10 years but it didn’t materialise, as city artists protested against the idea. Thus, despite a corporate brand renovating the project, I feel the government will be incharge,” he says.
However, Ravi Kashi, known for his multidisciplinary art, believes that the gallery was in dire need of private funding. “The government was not doing much with the space. Now, with a private company getting involved, I hope the space is renovated and put to good use,” he shares. He believes it will serve as a launch pad for emerging artists. “While we would like more transparency about post-renovation plans, the artist community remains cautiously optimistic,” he adds.
According to visual artist and curator M G Doddamani, constituting a committee of artists is the best way to ensure the smooth running of the gallery’s operations and its upkeep.
A short history
The Venkatappa Art Gallery first opened its doors in 1975, though the foundation stone had been laid on November 24, 1967. The original structure was built in the modernist
style and was designed to resemble an artificial island surrounded by a lotus pond.
Contemporary artists like Pushpamala N and Sheela Gowda began their careers with solo exhibitions at the gallery.
The gallery ran into controversy in 2015, when an MoU was signed between the departments of museums, archaeology and tourism and the Tasveer Foundation, a private art foundation, without consulting the community of local artists. It is
widely reported that the proposal was put forward by Abhishek Poddar, present owner of MAP (Museum of Art and Photography), former director of Tasveer Foundation, and
a member of the Karnataka Tourism Vision group.
Artists formed the Venkatappa Art Gallery (VAG) forum and obstructed the MoU. In March 2016, a group of artists and activists gathered at Town Hall condemning the government’s move to privatise the gallery.
Surekha, Sheela Gowda and Alaka Rao on behalf of the forum, emphasised the need for democratic and affordable access to the gallery. “We hope it continues to remain in government hands,” they say.
Collaborative effort
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently inked between the government and the Brigade Group to renovate the iconic cultural institution.
In a press meet last week, M R Jaishankar, managing director of Brigade, revealed plans to also introduce workshops for artists in the new space. In addition to the renovation of the structure, they hope to strengthen community engagement. Plans are also afoot
to open a coffee shop on the premises.
Jaishankar added that though the art gallery is receiving assistance from Brigade, the government will continue to run it.