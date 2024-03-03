Auto driver arrested for rape and murder in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 38-year-old autorickshaw driver has been arrested for raping and murdering an unidentified woman near an under-construction building in Shanthinagar in central Bengaluru.
Police identified the suspect as Mubarak Khan, 38, a resident of Anjanappa Garden in Cottonpet. Police are yet to discern the victim’s identity and believe she was aged between 25 and 30.
The suspect picked up the woman at midnight on February 28 near KR Market, a police officer told DH. “He didn’t know her and had no idea about her identity. He had picked her up in his auto with her consent but things changed after that.”
According to the officer, Khan took her to an under-construction building with her consent. After several hours the woman started to oppose him but he kept assaulting her sexually. When the woman said she would go to the police, he allegedly pushed her from the first floor of the building located near the double road around 4 am.
The body was found by a passerby at around 11 am. Police reached the location and found that she had head injuries but had no marks on her body.
The case was initially taken up as Unnatural Death Report (UDR) but the medical examination confirmed rape prompting the police to probe further. Investigators examined CCTV and gathered the network dump which led them to Khan.
Police officials claimed that the suspect confessed to killing her. He allegedly chickened when she threatened to tell police and pushed her in the spur of the moment.
Sampangiram Nagar police have filed an FIR under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 302 (murder).
(Published 02 March 2024, 21:31 IST)