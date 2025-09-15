<p>Bengaluru: The Puttenahalli police have registered an FIR against an autorickshaw driver for inappropriately touching a 19-year-old female student, officials said on Monday.</p><p>According to the FIR, on September 8, the survivor from JP Nagar had booked the autorickshaw on the Rapido ride-hailing app at 4.28 pm from her college to her house.</p><p>The autorickshaw bearing the registration number KA01 AQ9254 picked her up. It was driven by the suspect Hanumanthappa H Talwar.</p>.Bengaluru: Private firm employee arrested for molesting woman twice in public.<p>The survivor told the police that she was dropped off at 5.15 pm. Hanumanthappa allegedly told her that she looked like an actress and, on the pretext of helping her bring down her bag, touched her body inappropriately. He also forced her to remain in the autorickshaw.</p><p>"He first touched my forehead, saying he was checking if I had a fever. Despite my telling him not to touch, he touched me inappropriately," the survivor alleged. </p><p>The survivor pushed him aside and ran to her house. She informed her mother and approached the police.</p><p>The case was registered under Section 75(2) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “It is currently under investigation,” a senior police officer told <em>DH</em>.</p>