<p>Bengaluru: A 36-year-old auto driver was stabbed to death outside his house in KP Agrahara on Wednesday night.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Rechanna, a native of Kollegal.</p>.<p>Police said that Rechanna, who was living with his family, had a few drinks at a bar and returned home late at night. When he stepped out of his house, the assailants allegedly stabbed him in the back and escaped.</p><p>The incident came to light in the early hours when his relatives found Rechanna lying motionless. They initially assumed that he had fallen asleep under the influence of alcohol. However, when they checked on him later, they found that he had died and saw the stab injuries.</p>.<p>They alerted KP Agrahara police, who registered a case of murder and launched an investigation. The police are examining who committed the murder and the motive behind it.</p>