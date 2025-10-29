<p>Kalaburagi: The peace meeting, convened by the district administration here on Tuesday, failed to reach any consensus on granting permission for the route march proposed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and rallies by nine other organisations in Chittapur on November 2.</p>.<p>The discussion turned chaotic when BJP SC Morcha State Vice-President Ambaraya Ashtagi strongly objected to the demand by several organisations that the RSS be allowed to conduct its march only with the <br>Tricolour and the Preamble of the Constitution, instead of lathis and the Bhagavadhwaj (saffron flag).</p>.<p>With no agreement in sight, the case will now come up before the High Court on October 30.</p>.RSS to focus on 'Birsa Munda, role of women in society' in annual meet from October 30 to November 1.<p>The nine organisations insisted on holding their rallies on November 2 — the same day the RSS has sought permission for its march in Chittapur, the home turf of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.</p>.<p>They contended that allowing the march with Lathis could pose a law and order issue, especially after a recent threat call to the minister.</p>.<p>Some also argued that permission should not be granted as the RSS is an unregistered organisation.</p>.<p>Eventually, Dalit and allied organisations expressed willingness to change their rally dates, provided RSS volunteers agree to carry the Tricolour and the Constitution’s Preamble and refrain from using Lathis and the Bhagavadhwaj.</p>.<p>However, Ashtagi asserted that the RSS has the right to hold a peaceful route march with its traditional symbols, forcing officials to abruptly end the meeting.</p>.<p>Later, supporters of Priyank Kharge raised slogans against the RSS and the BJP in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.</p>.<p>“Chittapur is the land of Buddha. Allowing a march with sticks will disturb the peaceful atmosphere. The BJP is trying to vitiate communal harmony,” alleged Dinesh Dodamani, district general secretary of Karnataka Rajya Chalavadi Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Charges against Priyank</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the BJP leaders accused Minister Priyank Kharge of orchestrating opposition to the RSS event.</p>.<p>Ashtagi said the RSS had first sought permission on October 19 and therefore should be allowed to hold the march, with other organisations choosing different dates.</p>.<p>“The Constitution provides citizens the right to conduct peaceful social activities. The march will be held <br />with Lathis and the Bhagavadhwaj as per tradition,” he maintained.</p>