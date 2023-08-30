Backyard canine breeding rampant

A poster advertising black cocker spaniel pups came up at an apartment in Yeshwanthpur recently. When this journalist called the number on Monday, a woman said, “I have two pups left, priced between Rs 13,000 and Rs 15,000.” When Metrolife asked if she had a licence to breed dogs, she said she has a set-up at her home in Jalahalli and that her pet had given birth to six pups, so she was giving them away.