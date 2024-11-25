Home
Bengaluru: Banaswadi ACP 'slaps' JCB operator, halts BDA demolition drive

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows the senior police officer slapping the BDA worker during a demolition drive carried out by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in HBR Layout on November 22.
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 21:41 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 21:41 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBanaswadi

