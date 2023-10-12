Bangalore Central MP calls for increasing metro frequency, better crowd management

PC Mohan, Bangalore Central MP, on Wednesday took a ride on the metro's Purple Line and underscored the need for increasing frequency.
Mohan, in whose constituency the newly opened 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura metro section falls, travelled from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Cubbon Park and interacted with fellow travellers.
The BJP parliamentarian promised to engage the relevant authorities to increase frequency and manage peak-hour crowds.
The 43.45-km Purple Line connects Challaghatta to Whitefield in 82 minutes for Rs 60. The entire line was commissioned on October 9 without any official ceremony.
"The line provides much-needed relief to those navigating the bustling city," Mohan said in a statement.