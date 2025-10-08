Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bangalore Chorus celebrates a decade with musical hits

Co-directed by Judith Roby Bidapa, the production marks the choir’s 10th anniversary.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 01:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 01:59 IST
MusicMetrolifeChoir

Follow us on :

Follow Us