Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bangalore University issues revised PhD regulations; 30% weightage for interview

The new rules allocate 30% weightage to the interview and 70% to post graduate examination scores and entrance test marks.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 21:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 21:17 IST
Bengaluru newsPhDBangalore University

Follow us on :

Follow Us