Bangalore University issues revised PhD regulations; 30% weightage for interview

<p>Bengaluru: From this year, PhD aspirants at Bangalore University (BU) must score 30% marks in the interview, as per the revised admission regulations.</p>.<p>The new rules allocate 30% weightage to the interview and 70% to post graduate examination scores and entrance test marks.</p>.<p>The 'Regulations Governing the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy of Bangalore University 2024', approved by Governor and Chancellor Thawaachand Gehlot, make the interview mandatory.</p>.<p>"Earlier, seat allotment was based on a 50:50 ratio between PG scores and the entrance test. Now, following University Grants Commission guidelines, we have incorporated the interview component," said CS Karigar, Registrar (Evaluation), Bangalore University.</p>.Rapido launches free platform for bike taxis; Uber, Ola exit service.<p>Candidates applying under the non-entrance test category can seek admission anytime during the year, subject to vacancy. "Seat allotment under this category will not exceed 50%. They need not wait for the PhD admission notification,” clarified Karigar. Earlier, even such candidates could apply only after a notification.</p>.<p>For SC and ST candidates, the eligibility criteria are 50% aggregate in PG examinations, compared to 55% for others. The university will convert PG and entrance test scores to 70% of the total weightage.</p>.<p>The PhD admission notification for the 2025-26 academic year will be issued in September.</p>.<p><strong>New regulations</strong> </p>.<p>Professors with less than three years of service left before retirement will not be allotted students under the new regulations.</p>.<p>Officials said this move avoids disruptions, as PhD programmes typically take five to six years. This may reduce the number of seats available this year.</p>