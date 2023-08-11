Bangalore University to conduct ‘make-up’ exam for students who fail in final year

Bangalore University (BU) has decided to conduct an exam for undergraduate students who fail in the 5th and 6th semesters so that they won’t have to repeat an entire academic session. The decision was taken at a recent BU Syndicate meeting.
This ‘make-up’ exam will be available for students who are writing their exams now. The move is expected to benefit at least 20,000 students.
This is nothing but a supplementary exam, BU Vice-Chancellor Dr SM Jayakara said. “This exam will help students complete their degree programme the same year, instead of waiting for a year to register for the exam as repeaters.”
Jayakara said BU is the first conventional university in Karnataka to introduce this make-up exam.
Currently, the 5th and 6th semester exams are underway, results for which will be out in September. Students who fail will get an opportunity to write the make-up exam that is likely to be held early October and results will be out later that month.
“We have around 70,000 students in the final year, of whom at least 20,000 find it difficult to clear the exams. With the make-up exam this year, the failed students need not wait for a year. They can appear for the make-up exam and get through,” BU Registrar (Evaluation) Srinivas C said, adding that students can opt to study postgraduation or get jobs.
Recently, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) had announced a similar make-up exam for undergraduate engineering courses.