Bangalore University unearths fresh evaluation scam

The Bangalore University (BU) has unearthed a fresh evaluation scam where 41 'empty' answer scripts of BBA 5th semester exams held in March 2023 were given to students to be filled up.
Authorities grew suspicious after empty answer scripts were found on the desk of an outsourced employee at the scanning section of the evaluation department. The malpractice was confirmed after verifying surveillance camera footage, resulting in the varsity lodging a police complaint.
Manjunath, the outsourced employee under the scanner, is absconding.
According to BU authorities, the answer scripts belong to students of some top colleges. Notices have been served to these students.
Manjunath has been working with BU since 2019. When the authorities dug deeper, they found 19 more such cases over the last three years belonging to various courses and students from prime colleges.
"The technical staff at the scanning section weren't aware of the software update. In this particular incident, the person tried to upload the answer scripts by scanning them. The person didn't know that the scripts had been scanned earlier. He tried to delete the earlier scanned version, but couldn't because the scripts had been pushed for evaluation," BU Registrar (Evaluation) Srinivas Chowdappa said.
"We were alerted by the software developer about this overlap, and that some empty scripts were available on the desk of the staffer, which confirmed our suspicion. Later, we verified the footage and re-confirmed," Srinivas explained.
BU Vice-Chancellor Dr SM Jayakara said the results of all students allegedly involved in the scam have been kept on hold. "We have details of all the students involved in this. We have also issued notices to the students and filed a police complaint against the outsourced employee," Jayakara said.
The BU has digitised evaluation since 2019. The scanning of answer scripts and other technical work of the evaluation department are outsourced.