Bannerghatta Biological Park to host 15-day programme on nature, wildlife

Last Updated 13 October 2023, 21:33 IST

Bengaluru: The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) will host a 15-week programme on Sundays in an effort to bring the public closer to nature and wildlife.

Beginning October 22, it will hold sessions from 10 am to 1 pm for a maximum of 60 attendees in the age group of 12-16 years. The sessions will have both theory and field visits. It will cover topics like captive management, in situ and ex situ conservation, animal care, behaviour and welfare.

It will also provide an opportunity for attendees to interact with experts and explore careers in nature and wildlife conservation.

Interested candidates can enroll till October 18 by filling in the application available on the website https:// bannerghattabiologicalpark. org/education.html. Applications are also available at the zoo. The registration fee is Rs 1,000, which will be waived off for government schoolchildren.

(Published 13 October 2023, 21:33 IST)
