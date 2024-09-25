Baptist Hospital launches hospice for terminal cancer patients in Devanahalli

Bangalore Baptist Hospital on Tuesday launched its hospice services — Bangalore Baptist Hospital Hospice — in Devanahalli, dedicated to supporting terminally ill cancer patients in rural areas.
“In cases where illnesses have no cure, it’s crucial to ensure patients experience as little pain as possible. Hospices like this are essential to providing patients a peaceful end-of-life experience,” Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said during the inauguration of the 50-bed facility.
This is the first hospice of its kind offering palliative care at subsidised rates in the districts of Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Tumakuru and Ramanagara.
Dr Spurgeon R, Director and CEO of Bangalore Baptist Hospital, explained that their care model includes a team of doctors, nurses and counsellors who visit the homes of terminally ill patients to ensure they receive the necessary care during their final days. He said palliative home care services are also available.
