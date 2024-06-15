BBMP aims to plant two lakh saplings this year  

Bengaluru: The BBMP has made budgetary provisions to plant two lakh saplings in the city this year, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday.
Speaking at the World Environment Day event organised by the BBMP at Cubbon Park, he added that the civic body would take the help of school students to achieve the target.
Shivakumar, also the Bengaluru Development Minister, said the BBMP is spending Rs 410 crore on several eco-friendly projects.
"School students have already planted 52,000 saplings this year. We will tie up with more schools and ensure that two lakh saplings are planted this year,” he said. “Our ancestors ensured green cover in Bengaluru, and it is our responsibility to continue the legacy.”
Recalling that the city’s temperature rarely crossed 28 degrees Celsius in the past, Shivakumar said it is shooting above 36 degrees nowadays.
“We have set aside Rs 310 crore for greening Bengaluru city and for the development of lakes,” he revealed. “The 15th Finance Commission has allocated Rs 100 crore for environment conservation-related works.”
Lack of rain pushed about 200 taluks in the state to severe drought, to which Bengaluru was not an exception. “Programmes like 'Hasiru Rakshaka' will ensure that such droughts will not occur in the future (in Bengaluru),” he said.
Published 14 June 2024, 21:05 IST