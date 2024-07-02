BBMP allocates Rs 2.5 cr for 250 recharge pits in parks

Bengaluru: The BBMP has allocated Rs 2.5 crore to dig up 250 recharge pits in the parks it maintains in the city.
It has entrusted the Horticulture Department to carry out the creation of the rainwater harvesting structures.
The civic body has allocated anywhere between Rs 6 lakh to 20 lakh for all 27 assembly constituencies. Each recharge pit has been estimated to cost Rs 1 lakh.
While assembly segments such as RR Nagar, Yeshwantpur, Bommanahalli and Bangalore South have got the maximum allocation, almost all constituencies that come in the city's core area have received Rs 6 lakh each.
Water conservation experts have also been demanding similar pits beneath roadside and stormwater drains to recharge ground water and reduce the flow of water during heavy rains.
Published 02 July 2024, 03:20 IST