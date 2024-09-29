BBMP approves Rs 337 cr action plan towards welfare measures

Bengaluru: The BBMP has drafted a Rs 337.23 cr action plan for providing a slew of welfare schemes in 2024-25. A large sum of funds have been earmarked for the betterment of SC/ST communities, including the pourakarmikas, who are responsible for the upkeep of about 14,000-km of roads.
In the total outlay, the civic body has set aside grants for providing laptops, electric two wheelers and auto rickshaws to the children of pourakarmikas. A sum of Rs 81 crore has been provided under the onti mane scheme which provides financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the construction of houses for the poor.
To support higher education among the SC/ST communities, the civic body has provided about Rs 9 crore. The BBMP has extended financial support to the persons working in burial grounds, public parks.
Other than this, a sum of Rs 8 crore has been provided for students hailing from other backward classes and minority communities to pursue competitive exams and Rs 3 crore for higher education and Rs 9.50 cr for providing vehicles and laptops etc. Grants have also been earmarked for the specially challenged persons, sports enthusiasts, transgenders, senior citizens etc.
Published 29 September 2024, 03:31 IST