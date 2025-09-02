<p>Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued notices to over 2.75 lakh properties that have never paid property tax.</p>.<p>The civic body plans to attach the properties and even auction them within two months, if the dues are not cleared. The defaulted amount is estimated at Rs 786 crore.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner of Revenue, described the 2.75 lakh owners as 'chronic defaulters' who have never paid tax. "We will start attaching their properties if they do not pay up,” he said, adding that the newly carved corporations will take over recovery once the BBMP ceases to exist.</p>.18 years & just 2 elections: BBMP's troubled tenure ends.<p>Out of 20 lakh properties in the BBMP’s records, 17 to 18 lakh pay tax every year or two. It plans to recover the arrears from the 2.75 lakh properties that have never paid tax. "By letting them off, we do gross injustice to the honest taxpayer," he said.</p>.<p>The defaulters were identified through satellite data, drone surveys, Bescom and BWSSB records, and field inspections. Officials said notices were issued only after exhausting all other measures, including calls and SMS alerts.</p>.<p>What the rule says </p>.<p>As per the rule, the BBMP can impose a 100% penalty on dues and 15% interest for non-payment of property tax for two consecutive years.</p>.<p>The rule also empowers the civic body to confiscate movable assets or attach immovable properties to recover the dues, a provision introduced last year.</p>