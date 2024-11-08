Home
bengaluru

BBMP gets traffic police approval to white-top 18 roads  

In total, the traffic police have cleared 48 roads for white-topping, officials said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 19:44 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 19:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBBMP

