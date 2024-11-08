BBMP gets traffic police approval to white-top 18 roads  

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP is set to begin white-topping (concreting) 18 roads after securing approval from the Bengaluru Traffic Police, BWSSB, KPTCL, and other government agencies.</p><p>In total, the traffic police have cleared 48 roads for white-topping, officials said.</p><p>Last year, Bengaluru’s civic body engaged five private agencies to white-top 138 km of city roads at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore.</p>.BBMP tunnel road DPR out in just 3 months.<p>BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that after the traffic police approved 48 roads, the civic body submitted a list to the BWSSB.</p><p>“Since the BWSSB is starting work on 18 roads, we’ll proceed with white-topping those first. We will also coordinate with other departments to prevent future digging of newly laid roads,” he said.</p><p>He added that the BBMP will work closely with the traffic police to minimise inconvenience to the public by repairing alternative routes.</p>