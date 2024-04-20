BBMP launches two-week cleaning campaign ahead of monsoon, elections

Bengaluru: The BBMP on Friday launched a two-week intensive cleaning campaign to clear debris from roads and footpaths, besides cleaning stormwater drains across several city blocks.
Though the exercise is predominantly meant for the forthcoming monsoon season, it also coincides with the Lok Sabha elections.
In an internal memo, the BBMP allocated the responsibility of cleaning debris, silt, and garbage to all its staff, with chief engineers leading the efforts. Engineers were also instructed to share photographs of the work, along with location coordinates and time stamps.
While maintaining civic infrastructure falls within the BBMP's regular duties, the 15-day campaign has been designed for a more thorough and “intensive” cleaning of rajakaluves, shoulder drains, lakes, and roads.
Engineers are tasked with ensuring that drains prone to flooding are dredged to facilitate smooth water flow.
The budget will not be a constraint, as contractors have already been engaged for various services.
The 2024-25 budget provides Rs 47.85 crore for maintaining arterial and sub-arterial roads, Rs 31.29 crore for repairing flyovers, bridges, and subways, and Rs 181 crore for maintaining ward roads, footpaths, and roadside drains. In addition, Rs 36.40 crore has been earmarked for maintaining rajakaluves.
A resident of Blessing Garden Layout in Byrathi was overjoyed to see BBMP crew clearing heaps of debris clogging the drains on Friday. The resident was afraid that a delay in cleaning up the drain would sink the area in floodwaters during the rain.
But several rajakaluves remain clogged with debris since the BBMP is focused on building retaining walls and clearing illegal dumping.
Officials urged citizens to report such clogged drains to the engineers concerned since the special drive has specifically been ensured to clear blockages.
(Published 19 April 2024, 21:03 IST)