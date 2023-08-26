Home
BBMP officials demand Rs 1,500 cut from street vendors, claims BJP

BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje told reporters that the ruling Congress dispensation did not even spare street vendors
The BJP has accused BBMP officials of demanding a monthly cut of Rs 1,500 from every street vendor and beauty parlour owner, especially those run by people from the northeast.

BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje told reporters that the ruling Congress dispensation did not even spare street vendors as it has forced the BBMP to collect a monthly sum from them.

“BBMP officials have begun to harass people from the northeastern states, who are often seen selling momos on street corners and running beauty parlours. Recently, a delegation of northeastern residents met me and explained their problems,” she said.

(Published 25 August 2023, 21:13 IST)
BengaluruBJPKarnataka PoliticsBBMPShobha Karandlaje

