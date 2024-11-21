BBMP prepares groundwork for 7.5-km road between Hebbal and Hennur

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP has begun the groundwork to build a 7.5-km road on the buffer zone of the rajakaluve flowing between Hebbal and Hennur.</p>.<p>The civic body surveyed around 120 properties that will be acquired for the construction of the two-lane road by providing compensation under the Transferrable Development Right (TDR) scheme.</p>.<p>Officials said the notification for acquiring the properties, mostly vacant lands, will be issued very shortly.</p>.Bengaluru: Stormwater drain between Hebbal and Hennur to get a makeover .<p>As the 50-metre radius of the stormwater drain is considered as a buffer zone with no permission to undertake any development, the BBMP wants to make use of this vacant space to build the roads.</p>.<p>In the first phase, the civic body will develop the road between Hebbal and Hennur, which will be partly elevated, officials said.</p>