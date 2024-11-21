Home
BBMP prepares groundwork for 7.5-km road between Hebbal and Hennur

The civic body surveyed around 120 properties that will be acquired for the construction of the two-lane road by providing compensation under the Transferrable Development Right (TDR) scheme.
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 20:19 IST

