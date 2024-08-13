BBMP’s efforts avert flooding in historically vulnerable layouts

Bengaluru: Despite widespread flooding on Monday, two layouts in South Bengaluru—known for flooding over the last two decades—remained unaffected, sparing the lives of over 150 families from the usual chaos. Residents of Anugraha Layout and Duo Enclave were pleased with the BBMP’s efforts.
Sethu Madhav, from Anugraha Layout, reported that no houses were flooded on Monday thanks to the sump acting like a sponge, absorbing the excess water overflowing from the rajakaluve.
“I called up the BBMP at 3 am. Initially, the staff couldn’t pump out the water due to battery issues, but they returned and managed the situation,” he explained.
A resident of Duo Enclave praised the BBMP’s redesign of the stormwater drain.
Last year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar visited the layouts to assess flood damage. There remains a concern that heavy rains could cause flooding again.
Madhav suggested that the civic body should consider adding another sump, as it could temporarily store water flowing from three roads until the rains recede.
