BBMP sandwiched between 2 inquiries

The BBMP is caught in an unprecedented situation where officials are sandwiched between two parallel investigations — one personally helmed by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and another by four senior IAS officers.
Both actions share the same objective: finding irregularities in public works.
Last Saturday, the state government formed four special investigation teams (SITs) to probe all works taken up by the BBMP in the last four years of the BJP's rule on the recommendation of Shivakumar. The fault-finding committee, assisted by 16 retired engineers, is expected to get to the bottom of all works, from tendering to quality checks. The team gets a month's time to submit the report.
Almost 10 days ago, Shivakumar, in a letter to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, sought the files of every work, either approved, in progress or completed, in the last four years. As per the letter, the civic body has 15 days' time to submit 26 details of every work.
Such levels of micro-management, on top of regular checks and balances, have become a contentious issue, with the BBMP Working Contractors’ Association revolting against the government, accusing the Bengaluru development minister of demanding 10-15% commission for releasing payments. Shivakumar has dismissed these charges, saying he would not give in to blackmail tactics.
While the first-of-its-kind SIT probe follows the corruption charges levelled against the BJP during the bitterly fought election, many find Shivakumar's letter to the BBMP unwarranted, especially when the government has already given its consent to clear payments for completed works and a detailed probe is ordered separately.
"The DyCM seeking all files is not only an absolute interference in the BBMP's affairs but also sets a very bad precedent," a top official said. "If a scam were to be unearthed in future in the files seen by the DyCM, is he ready to be held accountable," he questioned.
The officer, however, felt the SIT was a welcome move but delayed. He also wondered if the government was sincere enough to place the reports in the session.
The contractors' association has opposed the investigation into works that do not have any complaints of irregularities. "Does it mean the government considers even the engineers and officers thieves? If yes, why is the government paying them salaries," asked KT Manjunath, president of the contractors' association.