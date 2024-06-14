BBMP seeks CSR help to maintain parks in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The BBMP has started rolling out red carpets to corporate firms, citizen groups and any stakeholders, who wish to adopt a park through the corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme in Bengaluru.
It has launched a platform on its website, following the publication of a new policy, where one can apply for the same.
All 1,270 neighborhood parks have been brought under the purview of the adoption scheme. One can register on the BBMP’s official website. The last date for registration is on June 29. Contact 9535015189 for details.
Published 13 June 2024, 20:43 IST