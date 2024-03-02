BBMP shames top builders who have evaded property tax

Bengaluru: Some of the top educational institutions and realtors have defaulted on paying property tax to the BBMP for the last one to fourteen years. To name and shame the top 50 defaulters from all eight zones, the civic body has published the list on its website, detailing the total tax owed.
Many defaulters have already received notices for non-payment. Some properties have been sealed or attached, while others have appealed against the property tax notices. Besides online publication, the BBMP has also decided to display these names in all its zonal offices.
Top educational institutions on the defaulters list include Gokula Education Foundation of Chikkamaranahalli, Sarvodaya Educational Trust on Magadi Road, Srinivas Education and Charitable Trust of Shettihalli, and others. Religious institutions and notable entities like The Church of South Indian Association, Sisters of St Charles Convent, and SS Hospitals, among others, are also listed.
Builders such as Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd, Umra Developers, and others have defaulted on their property tax as well.
Over the last four months, the BBMP has implemented a comprehensive strategy to recover dues, including a standard operating procedure for sealing or attaching properties if owners refuse to clear their arrears.
As a relief measure, the government introduced a one-time settlement scheme, waiving interest and penalties to significantly reduce the dues. This move aims to encourage defaulters to settle their taxes before the scheme ends in July.
