BBMP staff pool in to help deceased engineer's family

The employees of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have collectively contributed nearly Rs 95.5 lakh to assist the family of the late Shivakumar MC, the BBMP chief engineer who passed away due to injuries sustained during the fire accident that occurred on August 11, engulfing the Quality Assurance Lab (QAL) at the Palike’s head office.
According to the BBMP, employees from all ranks and cadres have contributed to this fund.
“While Group A officers have donated Rs 3,000, Group B employees have given Rs 2,000 each. Similarly, every employee has contributed to the fund,” said Amruthraj, President of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Workers’ Union.
Speaking at an event organised in memory of Shivakumar, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that they are sending a proposal to the government to explore the compensation and help they can offer to the family.
“He was a true leader. When the fire engulfed the office, he waited and helped the other staff to get out. He was one of the last few people to come out and he was injured seriously. We should respect his efforts,” Girinath said.
Amruthraj added that the union will also hand over two ambulances to be run in memory of Shivakumar.
“We saw that we could not get an ambulance immediately when the fire mishap occurred. We will hand over two ambulances to the chief commissioner to be utilised by the civic body for its staff,” he said.