BBMP to release maps of newly formed wards on August 21

Assembly constituencies such as Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli, RR Nagar, and KR Puram have a maximum of 12 wards each. Mahadevapura, large, both in population and area, does not figure in the top list as it gets 11 wards and shares the second spot with the Bengaluru South assembly segment. This could primarily be because the delimitation committee relied on the Census 2011 as it is the last official population census.