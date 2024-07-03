BBMP to white-top over 100 roads at Rs 1,600 crore

Bengaluru: After a year-long hiatus, Bengaluru's civic body is set to begin white-topping approximately 100 roads at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore.
On Tuesday, BBMP representatives met with officials from various government agencies, including the traffic police and the water board, to discuss preparations for the project, which is expected to disrupt vehicular movement for several months.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath stated that the process of finalising 13 bidders has been completed, with the state government's approval for the remaining two still pending.
"We will start the work by Friday. We held a preparatory meeting twice in the past. The idea is to ensure there are no underground utilities on the stretch that will be white-topped. We will also not give permission for road-cutting once our work is completed," he said.
On Tuesday, the BBMP called officials from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (Bescom), Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL), and GAIL, among others. These agencies have been asked to conduct a survey to identify any underground utilities.
BBMP Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahlad said 150 km of roads would be taken up for white-topping. "We have requested the traffic police to provide alternative roads whenever the work begins. We have promised to take up work day and night so that the disruption is minimal," he said.
Roads identified for white-topping
Hennur Road
Kammanahalli Road
Kensington Road
Cubbon Road
Palace Cross Road
Swami Vivekananda Road
Dr Rajkumar Road
Hosakerehalli Main Road
Jakkur Road
Bagalur Main Road
Race Course Road
Sarjapur Road (Jakkasandra to ORR)
Holiday Village Road
Published 02 July 2024, 23:17 IST