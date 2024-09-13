Bengaluru: BCA student dies by suicide hours after mother promised him bike

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old BCA student was found hanging in his house just hours after his mother had agreed to buy him a bike.
The student, Aiyappa GS, originally from Tamil Nadu, had been living with his mother in the Thanisandra area near Hennur, East Bengaluru.
On Wednesday, around 4.30 pm, Aiyappa’s mother returned home to discover her son hanging from the ceiling. She immediately alerted their relatives and later called the police.
Investigators did not find a suicide note at the scene.
Aiyappa’s mother, who works in housekeeping at a private company in Manyata Tech Park, had promised to buy him a bike earlier that morning. "Aiyappa had been asking for a bike for several months as all his friends rode bikes to college while he took the bus. He was particularly insistent on Wednesday," a police investigator told DH.
Aiyappa had even threatened to stop attending college until his mother bought him a bike.
His mother, who has been the sole breadwinner since her husband passed away four years ago, finally agreed. Aiyappa, reassured, promised to attend classes the following day. However, when his mother returned home from work, she found the door slightly ajar and her son hanging from the ceiling.
The Hennur police found no signs of forced entry or foul play, and have registered a case of unnatural death based on the mother's statement.
