BDA chief conducts surprise checks

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner has directed the officials to expedite the roadworks in JP Nagar 8th phase, 9th phase, and Anjanapura layout. Close to 95.56 km of road works are in progress in these layouts.
Commissioner Kumar Naik G, who went on a surprise visit to these layouts on Saturday, observed that a few areas were prone to flooding and directed officials to take immediate action.
“At JP Nagar 7th phase, the layout is formed five feet below the main road level and it becomes a water stagnation point leading to floods during the rains. The Commissioner instructed the engineer to raise the existing level to prevent flooding during rains,” the BDA said in a statement.