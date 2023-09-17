Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BDA chief conducts surprise checks

Commissioner Kumar Naik G, who went on a surprise visit to these layouts on Saturday, observed that a few areas were prone to flooding and directed officials to take immediate action.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 21:41 IST

Follow Us

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner has directed the officials to expedite the roadworks in JP Nagar 8th phase, 9th phase, and Anjanapura layout. Close to 95.56 km of road works are in progress in these layouts.

Commissioner Kumar Naik G, who went on a surprise visit to these layouts on Saturday, observed that a few areas were prone to flooding and directed officials to take immediate action.

“At JP Nagar 7th phase, the layout is formed five feet below the main road level and it becomes a water stagnation point leading to floods during the rains. The Commissioner instructed the engineer to raise the existing level to prevent flooding during rains,” the BDA said in a statement. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 September 2023, 21:41 IST)
BengaluruBDAG Kumar Naik

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT