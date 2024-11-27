BDA engineer files complaint after resident obstructs demolition work 

<p>Bengaluru: The Ramamurthy Nagar police have registered a case based on a complaint from an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), who accused a resident of obstructing, threatening, and verbally abusing officials to prevent a demolition.</p>.<p>A counter-complaint was also filed by Prabhakar Reddy, who alleged that BDA officials trespassed and illegally demolished his building on November 21.</p>.Bengaluru: Banaswadi ACP 'slaps' JCB operator, halts BDA demolition drive.<p>On the same day, a video circulated on social media showing Banaswadi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Umashankar slapping a JCB operator who was assisting in the demolition for the BDA. However, this incident was not mentioned in the complaint filed by Vasudevamurthy SV, the AEE.</p>.<p>The BDA stated that Reddy had been verbally instructed several times to halt an illegal construction in OMBR Layout in Banaswadi. Vasudevamurthy said on the day of the incident, BDA officials arrived with a demolition order following a complaint filed with the Ramamurthy Nagar police.</p>.<p>Vasudevamurthy alleged that upon their arrival, Reddy, his son Abhilash, and their associate Mutturaj confronted the officials, verbally abused them, issued threats, and obstructed the demolition.</p>.<p>In his counter-complaint, Reddy claimed that the area was under litigation and accused the BDA officials of trespassing and threatening to demolish his building. He further alleged that the officials abused him when questioned.</p>.<p>Senior officers confirmed that both cases have been registered, and an investigation is under way.</p>