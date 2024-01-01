BDA reclaims 2.2 acres from encroachers

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has successfully recovered nearly 2.2 acres of encroached land in Kacharakanahalli village, HBR Layout 1st Phase.
The reclaimed property is worth Rs 150 crore, a statement from BDA said.
“The state government had, in 1985, issued a final notification stating that the land belonged to the BDA,” the statement said.
“The eviction was ordered only after consultation with the legal cell,” a senior BDA official said. Nearly 200 officials were a part of the clearance drive.