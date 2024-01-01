JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BDA reclaims 2.2 acres from encroachers

The reclaimed property is worth Rs 150 crore, a statement from BDA said.
Last Updated 31 December 2023, 21:48 IST

Follow Us

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has successfully recovered nearly 2.2 acres of encroached land in Kacharakanahalli village, HBR Layout 1st Phase.

The reclaimed property is worth Rs 150 crore, a statement from BDA said.

“The state government had, in 1985, issued a final notification stating that the land belonged to the BDA,” the statement said.

“The eviction was ordered only after consultation with the legal cell,” a senior BDA official said. Nearly 200 officials were a part of the clearance drive.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 December 2023, 21:48 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsEncroachmentBDA

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT