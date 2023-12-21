BDA to auction 66 sites in 13 layouts

Bengaluru: After a two-month gap, the BDA has announced an auction for 66 corner and intermediate sites that are up for sale in 13 layouts it had developed in the past.
The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), however, failed to provide geo-tagged location and sketches of these sites on its website, something it did as a standard practice in the past.
It discourages people from participating in the auction, leading to less competition.
Of the 13 layouts, the BDA has identified sites in prominent places such as RMV 2nd Stage (near Hebbal), Chandra Layout, BTM 2nd Stage, and Nagarabhavi 1st Stage. Sites in these layouts have a base price of Rs 11,000 per square feet to Rs 15,000.
The majority of those sites are located in Banashankari 6th Stage (10th Block) and Anjanapura 1st Block, 10th Block, and 11th Block. Sites are also available at Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout (8th Block).
Conditions to take part in the e-auctioning of the site include an initial deposit of Rs 4 lakh by a prospective buyer, payment of 25% of the price immediately by the successful bidder, and payment of the rest of the sum in 45 days from the date of allotment.
Terms & conditions
1) The e-auction will be cancelled if a site does not have less than two bidders.
2) January 1, 2024, is the last day to apply for the auction.
3) The BDA plans to have the auction on January 2.