<p>Bengaluru: The work on new railway station at Bellandur Road is almost over with five tracks, a pedestrian subway and two renovated platforms. The upgrade is part of the 48-km Baiyappanahalli-Hosur double line project. </p>.<p>Anekal Road is also getting a new station, three platforms and a foot overbridge. A new crossing (halt) station with four tracks has also come up at Huskur, near Electronics City, to facilitate goods train movement. Passenger trains are not planned to stop there, said a senior official from Railway Infrastructure Development Company Karnataka (K-RIDE). </p>.<p>New station buildings have already been constructed at Karmelaram and Heelalige under the project, he added. </p>.<p>The project was sanctioned by the Railway Board in 2018-19 at a cost of Rs 498 crore, with the railways and Karnataka sharing the cost equally. Work started in June 2020. </p>.<p>The doubling aims to speed up train operations and enable more services between Baiyappannahalli and Hosur. K-RIDE commissioned the Carmelaram-Heelalige section (10.5 km) in 2023 and is now set to operationalise Bellandur Road–Carmelaram (3 km). </p>.<p>Commissioner of Railway Safety (Southern Circle) A M Chowdhary will conduct a speed trial on this section on November 16, with trains running at over 120 kmph, K-RIDE said. </p>.<p><strong>Train diversions</strong></p>.<p>Due to pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking works for commissioning the Belandur Road–Karmelaram double line and Huskur Halt station, the following trains will be diverted on November 16: </p>.<p>Train number 12677 SMVT Bengaluru-Ernakulam Daily Superfast Express will be diverted via SMVT Bengaluru, KR Puram, Jolarpettai, Tirupattur and Salem, skipping Karmelaram, Hosur and Dharmapuri. </p>.<p>Train number 16529 SMVT Bengaluru-Karaikal Daily Express will be diverted via SMVT Bengaluru, Baiyappanahalli, KR Puram, Jolarpettai, Tirupattur and Salem, skipping stoppages from Belandur Road to Omalur. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Train number 16211 Yeshwantpur-Salem Daily Express will be diverted via Yeshwantpur, Lottegollahalli, Hebbal, Banaswadi, SMVT Bengaluru, KR Puram, Jolarpettai and Salem, skipping stoppages from Belandur Road to Omalur. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Train number 20641 Bengaluru Cantonment-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express will be diverted via KR Puram, Bangarapet, Tirupattur and Salem, skipping Hosur and Dharmapuri. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Train number 20642 Coimbatore-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be diverted via Salem, Tirupattur, Jolarpettai A Cabin, Bangarapet, KR Puram and Bengaluru Cantonment, skipping Dharmapuri and Hosur. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Train number 11014 Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Daily Express will be diverted via Salem, Tirupattur, Jolarpettai A Cabin, Bangarapet, KR Puram and Bengaluru Cantonment, skipping Dharmapuri and Hosur. </p>