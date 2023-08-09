BEML wins Namma Metro's biggest coach contract

Bharat Earthmovers Limited (BEML) has just won Namma Metro's biggest coach contract that includes comprehensive maintenance for 15 years.
The central PSU is expected to deliver the first coach in early 2025 and all by the end of 2026.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it issued a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to BEML on August 7 to supply 318 coaches and maintain them for 15 years. The contract is valued at Rs 3,177 crore and funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a BMRCL official in the know said.
BEML informed the National Stock Exchange (NSE) soon after receiving the LoA.
The BMRCL said it would use the BEML coaches for Phases 2, 2A and 2B. If the current pace of construction is any indication, the coaches will be used for the Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara-Nagavara, Phase 2) and the Blue Line (Silk Board Jn-KR Pura, Phase 2A; and KR Pura-Airport, Phase 2B).
The official quoted above said the first coach was likely to be used for Reach 6 (Pink Line). The 21.38-km Pink Line has the city's longest metro underground section and is set to open in March 2025. The Blue Line is expected to open in June 2026.
All coaches under this contract will be equipped with Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), a signalling system that allows metro trains to run at a frequency of just 90 seconds, according to the BMRCL.
Coach procurement schedule
* BEML won the contract by quoting Rs 7.74 crore to supply one coach and Rs 0.13 crore to maintain one coach per year.
* BEML is expected to start delivering coaches in June 2025 and complete the order by the end of 2026. On average, it would supply 2-3 coaches per month.
* Of the 318 coaches, BMRCL will use 96 for Phase 2 (Pink Line), 96 for Phase 2A (Silk Board Jn-KR Pura), and 126 for Phase 2B (KR Pura-Airport).
'Use headphones'
Namma Metro has asked commuters to use headphones for listening to music or watching videos on mobile phones "to avoid inconvenience to co-passengers".