Bengali cotton to Greek architecture, Durga Puja venues at a glance

Old v/s new

Can tradition co-exist with modernity? That’s the theme of ‘Durgotsav 2023’ by Jayamahal Cultural Association. Expect two stages at Jayamahal Ladies Club, the venue. One stage will have an installation of a globe embedded with a digital screen — to depict how Durga Puja has evolved since the 1600s. A mini Gateway of India will be erected on the second stage alongside idols of Durga and powerful female figures from history, such as warrior queen Rani Chennamma from Karnataka, Kadambini Bose Ganguly, the first Indian woman to practice modern medicine, and women who led the Chipko movement. Details on jayamahal.org