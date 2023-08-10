Bengaluru: Basic life support training for traffic police

In a special awareness programme, the Kamakshipalya traffic police on Wednesday received basic life support training and awareness on heart diseases.
Thirty-five officers received this training as part of a series of sessions organised by Fortis Hospitals, Nagarabhavi, in the run-up to World Heart Day on September 29.
Hospital staff began this training programme about two weeks ago with a focus on training police personnel in the vicinity of their hospital.
They have already trained a total of 200 people in three other locations, including 95 police personnel at the Police Training School, Thanisandra, and 65 teachers at Amrita Vidyalayam, Ullal.