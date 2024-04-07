Palike writes to BWSSB to ensure regular testing of water 

Bengaluru: Following the scare of a Cholera outbreak in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has written to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) requesting it to ensure regular testing of water.
“It is important to keep a close watch on the spread of contagious diseases during summer. This calls for a joint effort and BWSSB’s role is crucial,” BBMP said in the letter.
BBMP has requested BWSSB's assistance in ensuring proper chlorination, conducting routine water testing from source to endpoint, collecting sewage samples in disease-prone areas, and promptly repairing pipeline leaks to prevent water contamination.
Speaking to DH on Thursday, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V had said that the board was testing the water quality regularly at various stages and there was nothing to worry about.
“We ensure chlorination according to the best standards. We also collect and test water samples at source, while processing, in storage, and also at the endpoint,” Manohar said.
