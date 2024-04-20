Bengaluru breaks dry spell with low rainfall in few pockets

Bengaluru: After a long dry spell, a few parts of Bengaluru received rain on Friday.
While many parts of the city saw cloudy weather, rain was reported only from a few pockets near Yelahanka, Kengeri, and the outskirts of the city.
As of 9.30 pm, data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s (KSNDMC) Varuna Mitra dashboard showed that Rajarajeshwari Nagar received 0.29 mm rainfall, followed by Dasarahalli (0.25 mm). Most of the other zones saw either no rainfall or just a drizzle.
However, according to predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, the city is set to get some light rain on Saturday.
After an expected spell on Saturday, dry weather is predicted till the end of April. Following this, the maximum temperature across the state is expected to gradually rise by two or three degrees Celsius.
In Bengaluru, cloudy sky is expected to prevail on Saturday, with evening or night showers. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.
(Published 19 April 2024, 21:10 IST)