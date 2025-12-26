<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central City Corporation has urged the city's animal lovers and interested citizens to adopt street dogs. </p>.<p>"All dogs offered for adoption will undergo health check-ups, be vaccinated and be sterilised. Adoption of street dogs not only promotes animal welfare but also contributes to harmonious coexistence in the city and supports public health and safety," it said. </p>.Bengaluru South City Corporation to spend Rs 3,035 a month per stray dog shifted to shelters.<p>Not only citizens, NGOs working in the animal welfare sector and Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) can also come forward to adopt strays, it added. </p>.<p>The Supreme Court recently passed an order directing that all stray dogs in public places such as hospitals, school and parks be moved to shelters. The direction has pushed city corporations to look for temporary shelters and other alternatives to manage stray dogs. </p>.<p>Those interested in adopting stray dogs can contact the Assistant Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Bengaluru Central City Corporation, Room No 406-A, 4th Floor, Annex-3 Building GBA Head Office, NR Square. </p>