Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner suspends 10 cops for partying with drug peddlers

Chamarajpet police inspector Manjanna was suspended by the city police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, while the rest were suspended by Girish S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West division.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 16:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 16:45 IST
Bengaluru newsDrugsbengaluru crimeBengaluru 2040

Follow us on :

Follow Us