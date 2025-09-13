<p>Bengaluru: Ten city police personnel, including an inspector, have been suspended for partying with drug peddlers and failing to crackdown on narcotics trade.<br><br>Chamarajpet police inspector Manjanna was suspended by the city police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, while the rest were suspended by Girish S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West division. </p>.CCB rips through drug networks in Bengaluru; hauls in Rs 1.5 crore stash .<p><br>The other suspended personnel are head constables Ramesh and Shivaraj and constables Madhusudan, Prasanna, Shankar and Anand from Chamarajpet police station and J J Nagar police station personnel ASI Kumar, head constable Anand and staffer Basavanagouda. </p><p>"We received a complaint that these personnel had partied with drug peddlers. Initial investigation showed a prima facie case against them. We are also investigating if the cops had any financial dealings with the drug peddlers,” police sources said</p>