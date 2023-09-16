Bengaluru civic body to pay 75% of pending payments to contractors

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun clearing the pending bills of contractors, paving the way for civic works to resume, stalled since the new government took power.
On Friday, the state government issued an order directing the BBMP to release 75 per cent of the payments due for clearance and hold back only 25 per cent of every bill until the inquiry it initiated into the civic works is finished.
As per the government order, the BBMP will release Rs 600 crore to the contractors, while Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company (BSWMC) will pay them Rs 75 crore.
The approval came following a letter from BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to the government citing the delay in releasing the payments and the civic body’s inability to submit the utilisation certificate to the government for the release of fresh installments. "This could result in the lapse of funds and the non-payment of bills will considerably slow down the execution of works," the BBMP said.
The lion’s share of the pending amount will be made for stormwater drain works, which has been stuck amid the monsoon, besides roadworks. The next of the fund allocation has been made respectively for lakes, flyovers, and ward works. The government has asked the BBMP to follow seniority while releasing payments.