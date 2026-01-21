Bengaluru contemporary dance centre completes 25 years

<p class="bodytext">A Bengaluru dance school, credited with bringing the contemporary form of the art to the city, turns 25 this year. When Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts was first set up, in 2000, they did not have a permanent space. The following year, they revamped an old car garage in Wilson Garden with donations from friends and well-wishers, recalls Jayachandran Palazhy, the school’s founder. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Palazhy, originally from Kerala, always leant towards contemporary expression in the arts, but there was no one teaching it back when he was growing up. While learning dance in Chennai and later while <br />living in London, he exposed himself to as many varied art forms as possible to gain a broader experience and understanding of performance art. </p>.<p class="bodytext">When he moved back to India, 14 years later, he decided on setting up his school in Bengaluru. “It is meant to be a space where my students can have all those varied experiences under one roof,” he explains. He chose Bengaluru because “it had none of that traditional hangover” characteristic of Chennai. He was also encouraged by the late Girish Karnad, whom he met in London, to open his institute in Bengaluru. </p>.'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Launch: Border 2 actors & BSF Jawans share joyful dance at Army Base in Tanot.<p class="bodytext">The institute has produced over 400 dancers over the years. Most of the alumni return to perform as Attakkalari’s dance troupe. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Palazhy recalls one of his first performances as part of Attakkalari. ‘Slam IV’ was an interactive performance where Palazhy created music and images through his dance. “As I moved, my body created a painting on the screen behind me,” he says, adding, “It was radical and way ahead of its time.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">After 18 years of operating out of the renovated car mechanic shop, the school moved to a three-floor space in the same neighbourhood in 2019. Now, Palazhy is set to open another branch on a 1.65-acre lakeside property in Kempegowda Layout. “It will have two theatres, an amphitheatre, an exhibition space, a library and a restaurant,” he shares. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Currently the school offers a diploma course and a six-month weekend course, covering contemporary dance, Bharatanatyam, ballet, yoga, Kalaripayattu, body conditioning and light design.</p>.<p class="bodytext">What’s lined up<br />The 25th year, coincides with Attakkalari’s Biennale, which sees troupes from across the world showcasing their performances. It is currently in its 12 edition. On January 31, Attakalari will present two special performances. ‘Geometry of Becoming’, a 25-minute performance, is inspired by the geometry of rangoli. It will be followed by ‘Sonnet of Samsara’, a 60-minute piece conceptualised as a response to climate emergency, unchecked technological growth, social fragmentation and conflicts.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em> </em></span><span class="italic"><em>January 31, 6 pm, at Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. For details, call 70422 12461.</em></span></p>