Mother forces minor son into chain-snatching, arrested

Bengaluru: A 32-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son, along with his friend, have been implicated in multiple chain snatchings, according to the police. The woman, identified as Roja Nagaraj, accused of masterminding the crimes to earn more money, allegedly coerced her son—already linked to over 12 cases—into these crimes.
The trio targeted residents of Western Bengaluru during early morning hours, particularly those wearing gold, using observations Roja made during her 5 am walks. The minors, employing a stolen scooter for their thefts, snatched chains under Roja's guidance, who then sold the loot in Nagarathpet and pawned some at a finance institution.
The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police arrested Roja, uncovering her role in influencing the minors towards criminal activities, leading to five cases being filed against them. The minor boys are also suspects in additional cases across Byadarahalli, Madanayakanahalli, Tavarekere, and Kumbalagodu, involving robbery, chain-snatching, and dacoity.
Investigators noted Roja's pattern of targeting individuals outdoors early in the morning, especially those drawing rangoli. Police have recovered 103 grams of gold, valued at Rs 5 lakh, and have detained Roja and her son, while his friend remains at large.
(Published 06 April 2024, 21:38 IST)