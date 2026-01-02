<p>Bengaluru: The rehabilitation of families evicted from the Kogilu Layout after the recent demolition drive has run into procedural and legal hurdles, with officials pointing to revised flat cost, scheme compliance and beneficiary verification as key issues.</p>.<p>The state has proposed to allot flats to evicted families under a housing scheme. </p>.<p>However, meeting all requirements of the housing programme is expected to take longer than the January 2 handover deadline, and the final list could see some claimants falling outside the eligibility bar. </p>.<p>The primary complication is the cost of the flat, which will be provided to the affected families in Byatarayanapura, built under the CM’s One Lakh Housing Scheme. </p>.Bengaluru: Wood sculpting camp at Lalbagh from today.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while announcing alternative housing for the affected families on December 30, had valued the cost of each flat at Rs 11.20 lakh, which was, however, based on earlier estimates. As per a later government order, the cost had been increased to Rs 13.20 lakh each. The revised rate has not been incorporated in the rehabilitation package, raising concerns about whether allotments can proceed without modifying the previous order.</p>.<p>Second, there has been frequent changes in the total number of families whose houses were demolished for encroaching on public land. While the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) had stated that 167 sheds were demolished, subsequent surveys have presented varying figures. Before the CM’s promise to allot flats, revenue officials shared a list of 180 affected families. After the announcement of rehabilitation, the number rose to 280, which prompted a re-survey. The final count has reduced this to 243. </p>.<p>Not all affected families, however, meet the scheme-level eligibility requirements. Under the One Lakh Housing Scheme, beneficiaries are required to meet about a dozen conditions such as a minimum domicile of five years in Bengaluru, mandatory voter ID, ration card, Aadhaar, etc. Revenue officials said many families are unable to provide required documents and allotments can proceed only after compliance checks are completed. </p>.<p>Once the eligibility list is final, it will be placed before the Ashraya Committee headed by the local legislator. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who represents Byatarayanapura constituency, is currently not in India, it’s learnt. </p>.<p>What’s more, Siddaramaiah had directed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to provide Rs 5 lakh assistance per flat under the ‘Onti Mane’ scheme while the housing department was required to bear the bulk of the remaining amount. In effect, the affected families were required to pay around Rs 2 lakh per flat from their pockets. </p>.<p>Former councillor Padmanabha Reddy said the ‘Onti Mane’ scheme is intended for beneficiaries who own plots and construct independent houses, with payments released in stages linked to construction milestones. “With the government offering two different schemes to select beneficiaries, it is depriving others even a single benefit,” he said, adding the civic body had not released even a single paisa under the scheme for the last two-and-a-half years. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh said the number of eligible beneficiaries among the total affected families is 90. He added that they would be given the flats on January 2.</p>.<p><strong>Key issues</strong> </p><p>*Cost As per CM, each flat costs Rs 11.2L, but a GO had revised the cost to Rs 13.2L. </p><p>* Number of beneficiaries 1) BSWML said it demolished 167 sheds, but a later survey put the figure at 180. Afer the CM announced flats, this figure rose to 280. A re-survey has put the number at 243 2) Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh says number of eligible beneficiaries is 90 </p><p>* Eligibility 1) Not all affected families meet scheme-level eligibility requirements. 2) Many families are unable to provide required documents </p><p>* Out of pocket expense Affected families may need to chip in around Rs 2L per flat</p>