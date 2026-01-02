<p>Bengaluru: A New Year's Eve celebration turned ugly after a drunken brawl between two groups escalated into a violent assault on a cab driver in the middle of the road.</p>.<p>The incident occurred near Corporation Circle around 3.15 am under the jurisdiction of the SJ Park police station.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the trouble began over a minor issue when a group of youths, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, accidentally hit a parked car.</p>.Bengaluru: BDA finalises 45-acre plot near Challaghatta metro station for skydeck.<p>When the cab driver stepped out and questioned them, the youths reportedly abused him in Hindi and the argument quickly escalated. Despite attempts by other drivers to intervene and defuse the situation, the youths turned aggressive and tried to assault those who stepped in.</p>.<p>The situation spiralled out of control as more than 10 youths allegedly threw the cab driver to the ground and kicked and stomped on him repeatedly, causing panic among motorists. The drunken youths also attempted to attack other cab drivers who tried to intervene.</p>.<p>"We are verifying CCTV footage to identify the victim and register a case. Legal action will be taken against the group of attackers," SJ Park police said.</p>