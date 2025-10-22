<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Tuesday directed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao to ensure that “all potholes should be filled, and one layer of tar should be laid in a week".</p>.<p>He gave the instruction from the stage during the gudli puja (ground-breaking ceremony) for the modernisation and white-topping of eight roads in the Gandhinagar assembly constituency, located in the city’s historic Pete areas.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Health Minister and local MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao were present on the occasion.</p>.'Officials in cahoots with sand mafia': BJP gets fresh ammo as Siddaramaiah's aide flags high corruption.<p>Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah highlighted the area’s historical significance. “The streets here, which were market streets during Kempegowda’s time, still retain the character of that era,” he said.</p>.<p>He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing “abundant funds” for Bengaluru’s development, citing the city’s rapid population growth.</p>.<p>The chief minister also took a swipe at the Centre over funding and taxation, claiming that 87 per cent of the funds for the Bengaluru Metro come from the state’s taxpayers.</p>.<p>He criticised the Centre’s handling of the GST, alleging that Karnataka and its people had lost Rs 15,000 crore due to recent revisions. He also questioned the prime minister’s announcement of a “Diwali gift”, saying it was money “extorted... after implementing GST". </p>.<p><strong>Project details</strong></p>.<p>White-topping of 5.57 km of roads in the Gandhinagar constituency, costing Rs 58.44 crore, is slated for completion in 11 months.</p>.<p><strong>Stretches include: </strong></p>.<p>BT Street<br>Rangaswamy Temple Street<br>Sultanpet Main Road<br>Kilari Road<br>Hospital Road<br>BMTC Road (Dhanavantri Road to Gubbi Thotadappa Road)<br>Tank Bund Road<br>Race Course Road (Maurya Junction to Hare Krishna Junction)</p>.<p>The project includes a 2.7-metre-wide, white-topped carriageway and installation of essential utilities such as stormwater drains, power ducts, OFC ducts, water supply lines, sewer lines, and parking bays.</p>